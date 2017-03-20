FBI Director James Comey (left) and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testify during a House Intelligence Committee hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The FBI's director couldn't help but make a few references to the New England Patriots during his hours-long testimony on the Hill on Monday regarding allegations surrounding the Trump administration and campaign to Russia.

When Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) asked Director James Comey if Russians were trying to help President Trump win or trying to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Comey couldn't help but bring up the Super Bowl champs, saying he believes they could be related.

"To put it in a homely metaphor, I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play, I'd like them to lose, so I'm at this same time rooting against the Patriots and hoping their opponent beats them because there are only two teams on the field," he said.

Comey clarified the intelligence community has come to the conclusion that Russia hated the idea of Clinton as president more.

Comey: Russia's Election Influence Like How I Dislike Pats

The FBI's director couldn't help but make a few references to the New England Patriots during his hours-long testimony on the Hill on Monday regarding allegations surrounding the Trump administration and campaign to Russia. (Published 2 hours ago)

"Mr. Trump became the nominee, and there was some sense [from Russia] 'It would be great if he could win, would be great if we could help him, but we need to hurt her not matter what,' and then it shifted to, 'He has no chance, so let's just focus on undermining her,'" he said.

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Arkansas) also brought up Comey's "expressed disdain" for the Patriots in Monday's hearing, saying star quarterback would likely want to express his gratitude's with the FBI's role in finding his missing Super Bowl jersey.

Comey then decided to explain why he wasn't a fan after smiling.

"If I'm honest with myself, the reason I don't like the Patriots is they represent sustained excellence, and as a Giants fan, that drives me crazy," he said.

FBI Director Comey Explains Why He's Not a Pats Fan