Fact Checking Trump's Remarks on Health Care

President Donald Trump criticized GOP senators who have failed to move forward with a health care repeal, claiming they have not "done their job." He also called Democrats in Congress "obstructionists." (Published 4 hours ago)

President Donald Trump on Monday, in delivering remarks about health care, said Obamacare has caused "nothing but pain."

He concluded that Obamacare has “broken our healthcare system, it’s broken, it’s collapsing, it’s gone."

Despite the president's claims about Obamacare, there’s little evidence of an imminent failure.

The Congressional Budget Office has indicated Obamacare exchanges are stabilizing, although it suggested some sparsely populated areas may struggle to find insurers.