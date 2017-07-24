John McCain Spends Weekend Outdoors With Daughter, Friend

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., spent the weekend outdoors about a week after undergoing surgery and being diagnosed with brain cancer, NBC News reported.
McCain, 80, tweeted a photo Sunday afternoon of himself and a friend, Joe Harper, with their feet in the Oak Creek of Zebra Falls in Arizona.
The senator's daughter Maghan McCain also tweeted a photo of the outing, which she used to thank supporters for their well wishes in the wake of her dad's diagnosis.
McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on July 14 and was subsequently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
