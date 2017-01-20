U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania, left, and daughter Tiffany watch during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Jan. 20, 2017.

Web pages for LGBTQ rights, climate change and the Affordable Care Act have been scrubbed from Whitehouse.gov, just hours after Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

The White House's page for climate change appears to have been deleted and a new page calling for an "America first energy plan" went live.

"For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule," the new page reads.

Additionally, the Department of Labor's page on advancing LGBTQ rights in the work place appears to have been scrubbed from whitehouse.gov.

Trump: ‘We Will Get the Job Done’

“Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come,” Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

And the many pages that were once devoted to explaining and helping Americans sign up for the Affordable Care Act appear to have taken down.

Meanwhile, the first online petition of Trump's presidency appeared on whitehouse.gov shortly after his inauguration.

The petition calls for the White House to "Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance."

It had received more than 2,000 signatures hours after the inauguration.

NBC has reached out for comment to President Trump's team.