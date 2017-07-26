President Donald Trump speaks during an event about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Washington.

Following President Donald Trump's tweets banning transgender individuals from serving in the military, local lawmakers released statements regarding the action.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey tweeted, "The 'tremendous medical costs' Trump should focus on are in cruel #Trumpcare proposals that gut #Medicaid and rip away coverage. #healthcare. Transgender servicemembers aren't a distraction, they are dedicated patriots. We welcome their service & honor their love of country. #LGBT"

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen tweeted, "Thousands of transgender service members defend our country. They're patriots & should be applauded not discriminated against by Pres Trump."

Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III tweeted, "To the thousands of #trans men+women bravely serving our nation in uniform: Thank you. We do not take your patriotism for granted."

"America is strongest when all who love our country can serve. @POTUS attack on #transgender servicemembers is shameful. I stand with them," Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern tweeted.

On Wednesday morning Trump tweeted, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow ... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming ... victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."