Massachusetts' attorney general announced the state is joining a growing number of states renewing their lawsuits against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order.

Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Thursday that the Bay State will join Washington state's renewed lawsuit against the revised travel ban, which prohibits new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. However, unlike the original executive order, current visa holders from these countries won't be affected.

Despite the changes, the revised executive order "remains a discriminatory and unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban," Healey said.

"We look forward to presenting our arguments to the court in the coming days to protect our residents, institutions, and economy in Massachusetts," the attorney general added.

Washington's attorney general previously announced Thursday that attorneys general in Oregon and New York had asked to join in on the lawsuit. Hawaii announced it was filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration's immigration ban late Wednesday night.