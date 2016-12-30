Although he refused to support the president-elect during his campaign, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will attend Donald Trump's inauguration. (Published 2 hours ago)

Gov. Charlie Baker is planning on attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Massachusetts Republican famously refused to support Trump during the campaign — even refused to vote for him after raising concerns about Trump's temperament.

But Baker said Friday that if you're the governor of Massachusetts and get invited to a presidential inauguration, you should go. Baker said he would go no matter who won out of respect for the office of the presidency.

A Baker aide said he accepted the invitation of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to attend the swearing-in ceremonies, Jan. 20 in Washington.

Baker said he also hopes to chat with colleagues who work in state government from across the country as well as some of the new members of Congress.