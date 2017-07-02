Minimum Wages Increase in Many Cities With New Fiscal Year

Beginning Saturday, minimum wage workers in several communities across Cook County will be getting a raise. (Published Saturday, July 1, 2017)

Higher minimum wages are going into effect this week in cities across the country as the new fiscal year gets under way, NBC News reported.

In California, for example, the statewide minimum wage is $10 per hour. Los Angeles increased its minimum wage to $10.50 for small businesses and from $10.50 to $12 for businesses with 26 or more employees.

"We still have a long way to go before all workers can get a fair day's pay," Alexandra Suh, executive director of the Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance in Los Angeles, told NBC Los Angeles.



In Chicago, workers will get at least $1.75 above the Illinois minimum wage of $8.25 per hour.

Meanwhile, St. Louis' minimum wage could actually drop by as much as $2.30 to the state minimum wage of $7.70, as Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said he wouldn't stop a bill repealing St. Louis' $10-an-hour minimum.