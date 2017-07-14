A New Hampshire state representative is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl last summer.

Eric Schleien, 29, of Hudson, faces charges out of Portsmouth for an incident that allegedly occurred in July of 2016. He is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Schleien, a Republican, is in his second term in the state Legislature, representing Hudson and Pelham. He serves on the Committee on Resources, Recreation and Development.

No arraignment date has been set.

House Speaker Shawn Jasper issued a statement Friday morning saying he is taking the situation "very seriously." If the allegations are proven true, he said he would expect Schleien to resign immediately.

"The fact that the accusations against Rep. Schleien involve a 16 year old girl is very disturbing, to say the least," Jasper said. "But we need not rush to judgement until the investigation is concluded and Rep. Schleien has had his day in court."