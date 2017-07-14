NH Lawmaker Charged With Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

NH Lawmaker Charged With Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    A New Hampshire state representative is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl last summer.

    Eric Schleien, 29, of Hudson, faces charges out of Portsmouth for an incident that allegedly occurred in July of 2016. He is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

    Schleien, a Republican, is in his second term in the state Legislature, representing Hudson and Pelham. He serves on the Committee on Resources, Recreation and Development.

    No arraignment date has been set.

    House Speaker Shawn Jasper issued a statement Friday morning saying he is taking the situation "very seriously." If the allegations are proven true, he said he would expect Schleien to resign immediately.

    "The fact that the accusations against Rep. Schleien involve a 16 year old girl is very disturbing, to say the least," Jasper said. "But we need not rush to judgement until the investigation is concluded and Rep. Schleien has had his day in court."

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices