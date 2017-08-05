Sooooo this is your definition of a @DrugInfestedDen , Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/pTBwKt5ihw

From String Bridge in Exeter, NH. @realDonaldTrump This is what our #DrugInfestedDen looks like. pic.twitter.com/GkZWhj8o4U

@DrugInfestedDen Clearly I took this pic after the meth lab exploded in our #DrugInfestedDen 😑 pic.twitter.com/hswyUD8yGL

Apparently, this is what a #DrugInfestedDen looks like. pic.twitter.com/tBSABha48E

Just a few photos from this #DrugInfestedDen we New Hampshire people call home. pic.twitter.com/9KZUdzqE7n

True my head's in the clouds but no #DrugInfestedDen from here! Deal with problems. DON'T Denigrate Granite state. pic.twitter.com/AEQSw0f0Bw

@realDonaldTrump This dealer in my #DrugInfestedDen wants to wish you a happy weekend and remind you that you did NOT win NH. Deal with it. pic.twitter.com/cDS8ZPtCXR

Can't wait to see our new slogan on the welcome signs! Thanks Donny! #DrugInfestedDen #NH #Trump #MAGA #sad https://t.co/jID14SLhOs pic.twitter.com/phMpMcdkeT

When word got out that President Donald Trump told Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in a January phone call, “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den," it prompted an immediate backlash in the Granite State.

Politicians and recovering addicts alike condemned his remarks, calling the president's remarks not only judgmental, but hurtful.

Many New Hampshire residents took to social media to condemn Trump's remarks in their own way - by sharing photos of some of the state's scenic areas, along with a healthy dose of sarcasm.



