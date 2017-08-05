When word got out that President Donald Trump told Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in a January phone call, “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den," it prompted an immediate backlash in the Granite State.
Politicians and recovering addicts alike condemned his remarks, calling the president's remarks not only judgmental, but hurtful.
Many New Hampshire residents took to social media to condemn Trump's remarks in their own way - by sharing photos of some of the state's scenic areas, along with a healthy dose of sarcasm.
Published 2 hours ago