Who's Going to Run for Niki Tsongas' Seat?

Rep. Niki Tsongas of Massachusetts announced that she would not run for another term.

Although it's been only a day since Congresswoman Niki Tsongas announced she wouldn't seek another term in the U.S. House of Representatives, there's already been plenty of speculation about who will run for the now-open 2018 race.

Among the names being thrown around are Daniel Koh, chief of staff for Boston's Mayor Marty Walsh, and Ellen Murphy Meehan, the former wife of University of Massachusetts president Martin Meehan, according to The Boston Globe.

Other names reported to be interested in running for the Bay State's Third Congressional District included state senators Barbara A. L'Italien, Eileen M. Donoghue and James B. Eldridge and state Rep. Jennifer E. Benson.

The Globe reports other Democrats considering running for Tsongas' seat include Michael W. Gallagher, a Lowell lawyer; Stephen J. Kerrigan, the 2014 lieutenant governor candidate; and former state Sen. Barry Finegold.

Among Republicans considering running for Tsongas' seat are, according to the Globe, Rick Green, an auto parts company executive from Pepperell; Gardner Mayor Mark Hawke; and businessman Salvatore Lupoli.