House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., apologized to fellow committee members for disclosing information on the President Trump wiretapping investigation to the president before the rest of the committee was briefed, but he defended his decision to reporters on Thursday.

Before Rep. Devin Nunes claimed Trump Tower may have been caught up in United States surveillance efforts during the transition period, the House Intelligence Committee chairman was on White House grounds meeting with a source, Nunes' spokesman confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

The California Republican hasn't revealed who his source was for the explosive claim, made Wednesday, that private communications of President Donald Trump and his presidential transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets and improperly distributed throughout spy agencies. Nunes later took the information directly to Trump before briefing other members of the committee, drawing a rebuke from other members.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declared Wednesday he has "profound doubt" about the integrity and independence of the committee's probe, and has pushed for an independent commission to look into alleged ties between Trump's team and Russia, which is suspected of interfering with the election.

Nunes later apologized to members of the committee for briefing the president first. He also clarified that he can't be sure whether conversations among Trump or his aides were captured in the surveillance.

Schiff has not immediately responded to the new revelation, first reported by CNN, that Nunes met his source on White House grounds.

"Chairman Nunes met with his source at the White House grounds in order to have proximity to a secure location where he could view the information provided by the source," a spokesman said in a statement. "The Chairman is extremely concerned by the possible improper unmasking of names of U.S. citizens, and he began looking into this issue even before President Trump tweeted his assertion that Trump Tower had been wiretapped."

Classified information must be viewed in secure enclosures called sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIFs.

It's unclear why Nunes would have to go to the White House to seek a secure location to view classified material, since his own committee has a secure room in the Capitol where Nunes and his aides review secret documents on a daily basis, NBC News reported.

Nunes' committee is looking into a claim made without evidence by the president that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower. Nunes and other officials, including FBI Director James Comey, have said there is no evidence the administration did so, but Trump said he felt "somewhat" vindicated by the briefing Nunes gave him.