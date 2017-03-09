Obamacare Creators Tell GOP: We Told You So | NECN
logo_necn_2x

Obamacare Creators Tell GOP: We Told You So

"Republicans are now living with the fruits of never putting forward a plan and making promises they can't keep," one health official from the Obama administration said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conduct a news conference at the RNC where they discussed the House Republican's new healthcare plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, March 8, 2017.

    President Donald Trump said last week that "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," NBC News reported. 

    But the aides and advisers who worked on health care for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — they knew.

    "Maybe I should just say karma is a serious thing," said Neera Tanden, who was a top health official in the Obama administration. "Health care is hard. Governing is hard. And Republicans are now living with the fruits of never putting forward a plan and making promises they can't keep."

    It's a strange place to be for the Democratic operatives and elected officials who saw their party devastated in part by Obamacare. And some can't help but feel a bit of cosmic justice as they watch Republicans stuck in a policy quagmire they know all too well.

    International Women's Day: Rallies, Marches and Milestones

    [NATL] International Women's Day: Rallies, Marches and Milestones
    Gabriel Rossi/STF/LatinContent via Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices