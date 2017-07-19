Paul Ryan to Visit Massachusetts Factory

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a weekly news briefing May 25, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Massachusetts Thursday afternoon to visit a factory and discuss tax reform.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, will travel to Lawrence and tour the New Balance factory. He will also partake in a business leader roundtable.

The speaker plans to promote "the historic tax reform plan currently being developed by the House, Senate, and Trump administration," Ryan's office said in a press release.

Ryan will make his tax reform remarks at 3:15 p.m.