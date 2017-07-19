Paul Ryan to Visit Massachusetts Factory | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Paul Ryan to Visit Massachusetts Factory

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Paul Ryan to Visit Massachusetts Factory
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a weekly news briefing May 25, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

    U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Massachusetts Thursday afternoon to visit a factory and discuss tax reform.

    Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, will travel to Lawrence and tour the New Balance factory. He will also partake in a business leader roundtable.

    The speaker plans to promote "the historic tax reform plan currently being developed by the House, Senate, and Trump administration," Ryan's office said in a press release.

    Ryan will make his tax reform remarks at 3:15 p.m.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices