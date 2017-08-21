As President Donald Trump gets ready to make a major announcement on United States strategy on the War in Afghanistan, some families in Massachusetts who have already been touched by the 16-year war are speaking out.

President Trump will address the nation Monday night on new plans for the war in Afghanistan in a speech many servicemen and women have been anxiously waiting to hear.

"I would much rather see peaceful solutions, at this point," said Matthew McLaughlin, who finished his second tour in Iraq in 2006.

The former public affairs specialist said he entered the war in Iraq with hope that they could create positive changes in the country. However, years later, he feels the United States should try a different approach to the region, especially when it comes to Afghanistan.

"The resolution is not going to come simply from occupation," McLaughlin said, "It's been consistent foreign policy from the Democrat and Republican party. There's been almost no difference at all."

The President's announcement comes after nearly 16 years of fighting in the country, a battle that began after the attacks on September 11, 2001. The new proposal will include an addition of approximately 4,000 troops to bolster their counter-terrorism efforts.

"It's a waste of money. It's a waste of life," said Andrew Bacevich, a Professor Emeritus of history and international relations at Boston University.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Bacevich believed the United States needed to respond with force in Afghanistan. However, he has felt the continued fighting has been a failure of at least two administrations. That sentiment was only strengthened when his son was killed while serving in Iraq at the age of 27.

"I think the so called war on terror is futile and counter productive," Bacevich said, "I think more than anything else this reflects the lack of imagination and creativity in the national security establishment more broadly."

The President is expected to explain how these additional numbers will aid the U.S. in a new strategy for the region. The speech is scheduled for 9 p.m.