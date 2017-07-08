Public Voter Info for Election Fraud Panel Chairs Pence, Kobach

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State of Kansas Kris Kobach were named co-chairs of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a Trump panel created to investigate alleged voter fraud, NBC News reported.

The commission ignited a bipartisan firestorm over the past week after Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, penned a letter asking states to hand over a massive amount of publicly available voter roll data.

As a result, 45 states (including Pence and Kobach's home state of Indiana and Kansas) and the District of Columbia have either declined to release voter data or will hand over limited information.

Some experts questioned the usefulness of the information the commission is attempting to collect given the differing mishmash of data that is available in each state.