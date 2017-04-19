Rep. Chaffetz Says He Will Not Seek Re-election

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced on Facebook Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018.

"After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," Chaffetz wrote. "Since late 2003 I have been fully engaged with politics as a campaign manager, a chief of staff, a candidate and as a Member of Congress.

Trump Announces New 'Buy American, Hire American' Order

President Donald Trump announces a new executive order at a stop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, promising the audience at Snap-on Inc. to "put America first." The new order, dubbed "Buy American, Hire American" targets the H-1B visa program. (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)

Chaffetz continued that the decision was strictly personal, and had nothing to do with his relationship to the GOP leadership or his health.

"For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy," he wrote. "I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector."

Chaffetz currently serves as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He also serves on the House Judiciary Committee.