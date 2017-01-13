Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., does not believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected, telling NBC News in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes Russians "participated in helping this man get elected" and "helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

Lewis, a leader in the fight for civil rights, said so after being asked in an interview for "Meet the Press" whether he would try to forge a relationship with the president-elect.

Lewis said he believes in forgiveness and working with people, but added, "it's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

Lewis also said that he doesn't plan on attending Trump's inauguration, the first time he'll miss one in his 30-year career in Congress.