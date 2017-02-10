U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican Senators about his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 February 2017. On 08 February, Gorsuch said he found Trump's attacks on the judiciary 'disheartening' and 'demoralizing.'

President Donald Trump told a group of senators the reason he lost to Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire in November was due to illegal voters from Massachusetts, according to a Politico report.

The political website said Trump met with a group of 10 senators Thursday to talk about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. During the meeting, he reportedly began talking about the election. Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who lost her state by fewer than 1,000 votes last year, was in the room.

Trump reportedly said that he and Ayotte would have won New Hampshire were it not for the thousands of people who were bused in from Massachusetts to vote illegally. Clinton beat Trump by an almost 2-to-1 margin in Massachusetts, while New Hampshire is a so-called "swing state" where Clinton only won by less than 3,000 votes.

Trump announced last month that he plans to launch an investigation into widespread voter fraud. He has implied that some people may have been registered in more than one state and voted twice.

"There are millions of votes, in my opinion," Trump told ABC. "Of those votes cast, none of them come to me. None of them come to me."

His claim that voter fraud was widespread has been widely debunked, however. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said he sees no evidence of voter fraud in the 2016 election and his committee will not investigate it.