Donald Trump, Jr. has released emails detailing his meeting with a Russian attorney who promised compromising information on then-Democratic candidate for president, Hillary Clinton. He said he released the exchanges "in order to be totally transparent." (Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017)

The Russian lawyer who met with the Trump team after a promise of compromising material on Hillary Clinton was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist — a former Soviet counter intelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, NBC News has learned.

NBC News is not naming the lobbyist, who denies any current ties to Russian spy agencies. He accompanied the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower attended by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

The Russian-born American lobbyist served in the Soviet military and emigrated to the U.S., where he holds dual citizenship.

Veselnitskaya, who has denied having any connection to the Kremlin, acknowledged to NBC News that she was accompanied by at least one other man, though she declined to identify him.

Trump's FBI Director Nominee Comments on Trump Jr.’s Emails

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testified to the Senate judiciary committee June 12, 2017, that Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 emails about a meeting with a Russian lawyer are "the kind of thing the FBI would want to know." (Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017)

Contacted by NBC News, representatives for Kushner and Manafort declined to comment. A lawyer for Trump Jr. did not respond to multiple requests for comment.