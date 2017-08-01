President Donald Trump has mentioned the possibility of waging war against North Korea if they continue to aim their missiles at the U.S., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday.

"If there’s going to be a war to stop [Kim Jong Un], it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here. And he has told me that to my face," Graham said.

Graham said he believed Trump and "if I were China, I would believe him, too, and do something about it."

On July 4, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching Alaska. The regime fired another ICBM on Friday.

WH Addresses Scaramucci's Departure as Comms Director

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that comments made by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci were "inappropriate for a person in that position." Scaramucci had been in the role for just over a week before his resignation. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

Military experts say the options for reaching a peaceful resolution with North Korea are scarce.

"There is a military option to destroy North Korea's program and North Korea itself," Graham said.

