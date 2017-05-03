Seth Moulton: 'I'm Not Running for President' | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Seth Moulton: 'I'm Not Running for President'

By Mike Pescaro and Alison King

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton has only been in office for two years, but that's not stopping fellow Democrats from talking about his possible presidential future.

    (Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017)

    After recent talk of a possible run, a Democratic congressman in Massachusetts is shutting down presidential rumors.

    "There are a lot of different ways to ask the question, but I'm not running for president," Rep. Seth Moulton said in an interview with Boston Public Radio Wednesday.

    The 2020 presidential election is still more than three years away, but for Democrats desperate to take back the White House, many are starting to think about what kind of a candidate should run against Donald Trump. The name of Moulton, who has a Harvard education and four military tours in Iraq under his belt, has come up.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices