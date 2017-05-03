Seth Moulton: 'I'm Not Running for President'

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton has only been in office for two years, but that's not stopping fellow Democrats from talking about his possible presidential future.

After recent talk of a possible run, a Democratic congressman in Massachusetts is shutting down presidential rumors.

"There are a lot of different ways to ask the question, but I'm not running for president," Rep. Seth Moulton said in an interview with Boston Public Radio Wednesday.

The 2020 presidential election is still more than three years away, but for Democrats desperate to take back the White House, many are starting to think about what kind of a candidate should run against Donald Trump. The name of Moulton, who has a Harvard education and four military tours in Iraq under his belt, has come up.