Pols Blast Christie Beach Day as 'Disgraceful' Amid Shutdown

NJ Gov. Chris Christie is under fire for going to a beach he closed to the public during a government shutdown. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 48 minutes ago)

While many are forced to celebrate the holiday weekend by traveling to other public beaches, Gov. Chris Christie is catching some rays at a state beach that's closed to everyone else due to the government shutdown.

On the second day of the shutdown that Christie ordered, which affects state courts, parks and beaches, he was found sunbathing with his family Sunday at Island Beach State Park at Berkeley Township, according to a report by NJ.com.

Christie was staying at a summer beach house there provided by the state, and said so during a press conference Saturday.

As people took to social media to vent about the unfairness of the entitlement, Christie told reporters Saturday, "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there," said the report.



His lieutenant governor -- who is the Republican nominee for governor in this year's election -- blasted him Monday morning.

"If I were governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches. It's beyond words," Kim Guadagno said in a Facebook post. She called on Christie and legislative leaders to stop playing "political games" and pass a budget.



Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop called the photo of Christie at the beach "disgraceful" and said it shows he's a "lame duck."

The governor ordered a special session Monday as the shutdown stretched into a third day. Fulop said even if lawmakers managed to reach an agreement on the health insurance bill in the budget, it would be too late to resurrect Fourth of July plans that had to be canned because of the impasse.

In a TV interview Monday, Christie mocked the Star-Ledger newspaper for the beach photos and its splashy front-page follow-up story.

"They actually caught a politician being where he was going to be with the people he said he was going to be with, his wife and his children and their friends. So I’m sure they’re going to get a Pulitzer Prize for this one because they actually proved they caught me doing what I said to do with the people I said I was going to be with," Christie said, according to a transcript of the interview distributed by his office.