Two New England senators were reportedly caught on a live microphone complaining about the Trump administration and making fun of a Republican House lawmaker.

Maine Republican Susan Collins and Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed were making small talk after a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday when they started talking about the federal budget -- and President Donald Trump's problems navigating government procedure, according to The Washington Post.

Audio posted to the Senate Appropriation Committee's website of the subcommittee meeting ends before the hot mic portion begins.

"I swear, [the Office of Management and Budget] just went through and whenever there was 'grant,' they just X it out," Collins reportedly said. "With no measurement, no thinking about it, no metrics, no nothing. It's just incredibly irresponsible."

"Yes," Reed reportedly said. "I think -- I think he's crazy," apparently referring to Trump, adding, "I mean, I don't say that lightly and as kind of a goofy guy."

"I'm worried," Collins then reportedly said.

The Washington Post also reported Collins said she didn't know if Trump knew "there is a [Budge Control Act] or anything."

Collins and Reed also talked about a radio interview with U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), where Farenthold said he wished he could challenge Collins to a duel "Aaron Burr-style" over the Senate's health care legislation.

"Do you know why he challenged you to a duel?" Reed reportedly asked. "'Cause you could beat the s*** out of him."

"I don't mean to be unkind, but he's so unattractive it's unbelievable," Collins reportedly replied on the hot mic.

We have reached out to Sens. Reed and Collins' offices for statements regarding the live microphone comments and will update this story if we hear back.