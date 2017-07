President Donald Trump's sometimes unconventional way of shaking hands has often made the news, especially after he and Japan's prime minister smiled their way through a roughly 18-second handshake in February. Take a look at Trump's other interactions with world leaders below.

The German government released a video of world leaders shaking hands at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017, including the first meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.