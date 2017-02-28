Top Trump Aide Makes Waves With Tweet on JCCs

One of President Donald Trump’s top aides is pointing fingers at the Democratic Party for allegedly inciting threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

As critics blame Trump for mobilizing anti-Semitism through his rhetoric and policies, his senior advisor Anthony Scaramucci tweeted that "it's not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are." The tweet included a Breitbart article, which in turn embedded a video where conservative activist James O'Keefe insisted that Democrats had hired “trained provocateurs” to encourage destructive acts at Trump rallies during the 2016 election.

“Don't forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies,” Scaramucci wrote.

The senior advisor is facing blowback from his accusations, including a message from Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), who tweeted that Scaramucci’s words were “vile” and he should resign from his role at the White House.