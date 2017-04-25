The Top Trump Controversies of The First 100 Days

In Press Secretary Sean Spicer's first briefing at the White House, he condemned news outlets for their coverage of President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

The first 100 days of President Donald Trump's time in office have been marked by near-daily controversies, from surprise allegations to early morning tweet storms, NBC News reports.

They started right out of the gate, as White House press secretary Sean Spicer used his first press briefing to chide the media for "shameful" reporting about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration the day before, despite photos showing a much smaller turnout than President Barack Obama got in 2009.

'Late Night': A Closer Look at Trump and 'Alternative Facts'

Host Seth Meyers takes a look at President Donald Trump's first day in office, and the "alternative facts" offered to describe his inauguration day. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

The next day, senior Trump adviser Kellyanne told NBC News' Chuck Todd that Spicer's statement wasn't false, he just gave "alternative facts," a phrase that quickly went viral.

Then there were controversial policies, like the travel ban that federal judges have blocked, the Russia-election investigation — plus Trump's allegation that "Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower" — and more.