At a press event that was supposed to focus on infrastructure, President Trump answered questions about violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday. He again blamed both sides for violence, and described counter-protesters as the 'alt left.'

President Donald Trump took questions from the press in a combative news conference on Tuesday.

The president defended his response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. He reverted to his original argument blaming all sides, a position that drew bipartisan criticism.

CNBC is transcribing the remarks in full, so you can read the question-and-answer portion of the press conference.