Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Broaden Travel Ban Exceptions | NECN
logo_necn_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Broaden Travel Ban Exceptions

The government said the judge should only stick to the guidelines announced by the State Department on June 29

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, a tightening of already-tough visa rules affecting citizens and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries, will go into effect Thursday evening. The ACLU is criticizing the Trump administration for pushing on with the ban, citing the chaos that erupted in airports nationwide the first time the ban went into effect. 

    (Published Thursday, June 29, 2017)

    The Trump administration on Monday night urged the court not to add more exceptions to the president's travel ban, NBC News reported.

    Justice Department lawyers responded to a motion filed by Hawaii and other challengers who argued that the ban wrongly excluded grandparents and other relatives from the list of close family members who could obtain visas.

    The government said the judge should only stick to the guidelines announced by the State Department on June 29: Parents, parents-in-law, spouses, fiances, children and children-in-law would be exempt from the ban on visas for travel from six mostly Muslim countries. They are Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 12:36 AM EDT on Jul 4, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices