President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, a tightening of already-tough visa rules affecting citizens and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries, will go into effect Thursday evening. The ACLU is criticizing the Trump administration for pushing on with the ban, citing the chaos that erupted in airports nationwide the first time the ban went into effect.

The Trump administration on Monday night urged the court not to add more exceptions to the president's travel ban, NBC News reported.

Justice Department lawyers responded to a motion filed by Hawaii and other challengers who argued that the ban wrongly excluded grandparents and other relatives from the list of close family members who could obtain visas.

The government said the judge should only stick to the guidelines announced by the State Department on June 29: Parents, parents-in-law, spouses, fiances, children and children-in-law would be exempt from the ban on visas for travel from six mostly Muslim countries. They are Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.