Trump Hires New Lawyer Amid Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump is adding to his growing roster of lawyers handling investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, NBC News confirmed Friday.

Veteran Washington lawyer Ty Cobb is the latest to join the president's legal team, a White House official said. Cobb will spearhead responses to media inquiries related to the ongoing Russia probes and work with attorney Marc Kasowitz, who is leading the Trump team.

The new hire comes at at time when a number of key figures — both inside and outside the White House — have retained legal counsel.



Cobb is a partner at Hogan Lovells, the same firm headed into a Supreme Court battle against the Trump administration on the president's controversial travel ban. He is a relative of the Hall-of-Fame baseball player with the same name.

