Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Trump Orders Review of Protected Federal Lands

"The Antiquities Act does not give the federal government unlimited power to lock up millions of acres of land and water, and it's time we end this abusive practice," Trump said

    AP
    President Donald Trump, flanked by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, before signing an Antiquities Executive Order. The president is asking for a review of the designation of tens of millions of acres of land as "national monuments."

    President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Wednesday that will call for a review of federally protected public lands.

    "Today I'm signing a new executive order to end another egregious abuse of federal power and give that power back to the state and to people, where it belongs," Trump said.

    The order focuses on the past 20 years of national monument designations that span more than 100,000 acres, officials said. 

    The Bears Ears National Monument will likely be at the center of the review, which will be due back to the president within 45 days, NBC News reported. Former President Barack Obama designated the Utah monument of 1.3 million acres, as it is sacred to Native Americans and has archaeological sites. Republican critics say the land should be given back to the state.

    The Antiquities Act of 1906 allows the president to declare federal lands as monuments and restrict how the lands are used. Trump said his executive order will amend the protections Obama ordered that "should never have happened."

    Published at 9:10 PM EDT on Apr 25, 2017 | Updated 28 minutes ago
