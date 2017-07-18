Trump, Putin Had 2nd, Private Meeting at G-20 Summit

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin a second time during the G-20 summit earlier this month, a White House official confirmed to NBC News.

Trump spoke to Putin at the end of a couples-only social dinner at the summit in Hamburg, Germany, the official said. The pull-aside conversation is considered less formal than an official bilateral meeting, which Trump and Putin also shared at the summit.

The White House did not previously disclose or offer a record of the meeting at the dinner, where Putin was seated next to first lady Melania Trump.

The New York Times described it as a private, hourlong conversation and the contents of the meeting remain unknown.

Bride-to-Be's Fatal Shooting by Police Ruled a Homicide