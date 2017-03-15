Trump Supporters Cheer Leaked Tax Document

Sean Hannity (left) at the White House on Jan. 24, 2017, and Donald Trump Jr. at Trump International Tower and Hotel in Vancouver, Canada Feb. 28, 2017. Both found the release of part of President Donald Trump's 2005 federal income tax return to be vindicating.

The sudden unveiling of two pages of President Donald Trump's 2005 federal income tax return Tuesday night was a moment of vindication for his supporters, NBC News reported.

The White House confirmed that Trump was assessd $38 million in federal income tax in 2005 after MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" said it would release the details. Trump's backers said that proved Trump was right when he said he pays taxes to the tune of millions of dollars.

Donald Trump Jr. thanked Maddow on Twitter for proving that his father did pay his taxes as required, while Fox News host Sean Hannity derided the "scandal" of the public's learning that Trump "took legal deductions!"

Other commentators and political observers were underwhelmed by what they learned in the documents, which did not reveal the source of Trump's income.