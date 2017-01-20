Watch President-elect Donald Trump speak to the crowd at the Make America Great Again concert on Jan. 19, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Published 3 hours ago)

Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

It will cap an unlikely and historic rise for a man who has never before served in government. Taking the nation's highest office and with Republicans in both houses of Congress, Trump will get his chance to fulfill his campaign slogan to make America great again.

Watch Live Trump to Take Oath of Office Amid Pomp and Protests

He tweeted Friday morning, "It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

Ebullient Trump supporters flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present for Inauguration Day festivities, a celebration that takes over the city, closing roads and taxing the city's Metro transit system.

Trump's Inaugural Fireworks Light up the Sky

Donald Trump made brief public remarks on Jan. 19, a day before being sworn in as the nation's 45th president. His remarks were followed by fireworks. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

On Friday morning, Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families will attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House, a precedent set by Franklin D. Roosevelt and followed by every president since.

The president-in-waiting will then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol.

Watch Live Live From Inauguration Cafe: Protesters Try to Block Gates

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET, with a musical prelude.

Just after noon, Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

Trump Gives Speech at Make America Great Again Concert

Watch President-elect Donald Trump speak to the crowd at the Make America Great Again concert on Jan. 19, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Published 3 hours ago)

Trump and Pence are slated to participate in the traditional inaugural parade at 3 p.m. ET, with forecasts showing cloudy skies and showers.

But the day will not be all pageantry and celebration, coming after an ugly presidential campaign and a contentious aftermath. More than 60 House Democrats plan to boycott Trump's inauguration ceremony, an unprecedented break with the bipartisan tradition of celebrating the peaceful transfer of power. Among their reasons are Trump's treatment of women, minorities and the disabled during the campaign and alleged links between his team and Russia.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters took to the streets in D.C., New York City and around the country on Thursday, a prelude to what can be expected in a weekend of dissent. A "unity rally" outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan received support from celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Michael Moore and Rosie Perez.

While Trump continues to lash out at critics and skirmished with the intelligence community on Twitter, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the inaugural address will offer a message of unity, describing it as “a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country.”

"He’ll discuss what it means to be an American, the challenges we face, the challenges the middle class face,” Spicer said Thursday.

Trump supporters started lining up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places in the quadrennial rite of democracy.

"I'm here for history," said Kevin Puchalski, a 24-year-old construction worker who drove from Philadelphia to attend the swearing-in. "This is the first president that I voted for that won." His big hope: Trump builds that promised wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. "Keep the illegals out," he said.

Trump has pledged to upend Obama's major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature health care law and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

Oops: Five Presidential Oath Flubs

At least five times during a presidential swearing-in ceremony, either the incoming president taking the presidential oath or the justice administering it has stumbled over the words, according to Jim Bendat, author of "Democracy's Big Day: The Inauguration of Our President 1789-2013." (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

The three days of inaugural festivities kicked off Thursday. Trump left his Trump-branded jet in New York and flew to Washington in a government plane, saluting an Air Force officer as he descended the steps with his wife, Melania. He and the incoming vice president, Mike Pence, solemnly laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

"We're going to unify our country," Trump said at the close of the two-hour concert featuring country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore and The Piano Guys. But not singer Jennifer Holliday: She backed out after an outcry from Trump critics.

Video Memorable Lines From Presidential Inaugurations

With rain a possibility, the National Park Service announced that it was easing its "no umbrella" policy for Friday, allowing collapsible umbrellas along the parade route and on the National Mall.

The nation's soon-to-be president joked about the chance of a downpour. "That's OK," Trump told campaign donors at an event Thursday night, "because people will realize it's my real hair."

"Might be a mess, but they're going to see that it's my real hair," he said.

The lack of A-list star power — as well as the threat of showers — did little to dampen the spirits of Trump supporters looking ahead to the day.

Chris Lehmann, 55, a maintenance supervisor from Belmar, New Jersey, said: "I'm so excited, I'm like, on top of the world."

Eleanor Haven, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, was attending the festivities with her son, Scott Haven. The pair said they had never been to a political event before attending a Trump "thank you" tour rally in Alabama after the election and were looking forward to Friday's celebration.

Presidential Oath of Office Mashup

Take a look back at the presidential oath of office over the years with archive footage of presidents at their inaugurations. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017)

"We're excited for changes in the country," Scott Haven said.

All of the living American presidents were scheduled to attend the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Hillary Clinton, Trump's vanquished campaign rival, also planned to join dignitaries at Capitol Hill.

While Trump revels in a celebratory lunch with lawmakers and parade down Pennsylvania Avenue — passing his newly opened Washington hotel — workers at the White House will set about the frantic process of moving out the Obamas and preparing the residence for its new occupants. Moving trucks were on standby Friday morning at the White House.

Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, was leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California. He planned to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.