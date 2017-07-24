US Military Plane Intercepted by Chinese Fighter Jets | NECN
logo_necn_2x

US Military Plane Intercepted by Chinese Fighter Jets

U.S. military officials described the maneuver was unsafe and unprofessional as they have with similar past incidents earlier this year

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    US Military Plane Intercepted by Chinese Fighter Jets
    AP
    In this April 13, 2010, file photo, a Chinese People's Liberation Army Airforce's "Bayi Aerobatic Unit" J-10 fighter jet climbs during an aerial demonstration at a base of the PLA Airforce's 24th Division in Yangcun, Tianjin, China.

    U.S. military officials confirmed two Chinese fighter jets intercepted and almost collided with a U.S. military surveillance aircraft in the East China Sea this weekend, NBC News reported. 

    One of the Chinese J-10 fighter jets flew underneath U.S. Navy EP-3 on Sunday and then suddenly was in front of the aircraft. The maneuver forced U.S. reconnaissance jet to take "evasive action" to avoid a collision, officials said.

    U.S. military officials described the maneuver was unsafe and unprofessional as they have with similar past incidents earlier this year.  


    Get More at NBC News
    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices