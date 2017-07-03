In this file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on July 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

A bill to remove President Donald Trump from office has gained momentum in the last week after a series of ill-received tweets by Trump over the past week, NBC News reports.

The bill would create a bipartisan commission to medically examine Trump and ensure that he is physically and mentally fit to hold office. It was originally put forth by House Democrats back in April.

"Given Donald Trump's continued erratic and baffling behavior, is it any wonder why we need to pursue this legislation?" asked one of the bill’s co-signers, Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla.

The idea behind the bill is backed by Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which allows the Vice President to replace the president if the majority of the cabinet or “such other body as Congress” believes he cannot “discharge the powers and duties of the office.”

