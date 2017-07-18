President Trump met with King Abdullah, the Jordinian leader, at the Oval Office on April 5, one day after an apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria that left dozens of people, incuding many children, dead. During a photo op, Trump commented on the attack, calling it an affront to humanity. The same day, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized Russia for the fact that chemical weapons were even in Syria. (Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017)

In countries that helped give Donald Trump the presidency in 2016, voters support his stances on American jobs and foreign affairs but don't seem to like his personal style, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

In the 439 key "Trump counties" polled, 75 percent support his bargaining with global companies to keep jobs in America. There was also majority support for his response to North Korea's missile tests and Syria's chemical weapons, as well as his travel ban.

However, 62 percent oppose Trump's use of Twitter to express his opinions. A majority also opposed his attempt to replace "Obamacare," his refusal to release his tax returns and his dealing with Russian interference in the election.

The NBC/WSJ poll, conducted July 8-12, surveyed a total of 600 adults in the 439 counties and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 4.0 percentage points.



