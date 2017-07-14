'You Are Evil': Voters Blast Trump Election Fraud Panel

Voters across the country slammed President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud in public comments sent to the panel, calling it “evil” and “vile” for requesting personal data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity's request for extensive information about voters ignited a bipartisan firestorm from officials who oversee elections. So far, 48 states are not fully complying with the panel’s request, according to an NBC News count.

Many officials and watchdogs have expressed disbelief and outrage at the request — some info is confidential or sensitive, they say — and the public comment request from the commission ahead of its first meeting next week was a chance for voters to weigh in.

The comments, released Thursday, ranged from thoughtful critiques to profanity-laden tirades.

"You are evil. Pray there is no hell,” wrote one critic.

