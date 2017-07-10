15 States Join Hawaii's Challenge to Travel Ban Enforcement | NECN
15 States Join Hawaii's Challenge to Travel Ban Enforcement

A federal judge in Hawaii could rule that the list of family members allowed into the United States under the ban unfairly excludes relatives

    The Supreme Court reinstated parts of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and announced it will hear arguments on the case in October.

    (Published Monday, June 26, 2017)

    Fifteen states and the District of Columbia on Monday joined Hawaii's renewed effort to challenge the scope of exceptions to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, NBC News reports.

    The states have called on a federal judge in Honolulu to rule that the Trump administration wrong excludes grandparents, cousins and other relatives from obtaining visas from six Muslim countries.

    The group of states, led by New York, said that people considering entering the U.S. for school or jobs will consider who will be able to visit them.

    The Supreme Court’s partial reinstatement of the travel ban last month ruled that only people with a "bona fide relationship" with a family member in the United States could be exempt from the ban.

    WH Defends Travel Ban Appeal, Kushner Family 'Investor Visa' Program

    [NATL] WH Defends Travel Ban Appeal, Kushner Family 'Investor Visa' Program

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer was on the defensive in his Monday afternoon press conference when speaking about President Donald Trump's travel ban appeal and the Kushner family's attempt to recruit Chinese investors for an "investor visa" program. He said "[Kushner] wasn't involved." 

    (Published Monday, May 8, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
