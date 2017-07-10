15 States Join Hawaii's Challenge to Travel Ban Enforcement

The Supreme Court reinstated parts of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and announced it will hear arguments on the case in October.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia on Monday joined Hawaii's renewed effort to challenge the scope of exceptions to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, NBC News reports.

The states have called on a federal judge in Honolulu to rule that the Trump administration wrong excludes grandparents, cousins and other relatives from obtaining visas from six Muslim countries.

The group of states, led by New York, said that people considering entering the U.S. for school or jobs will consider who will be able to visit them.

The Supreme Court’s partial reinstatement of the travel ban last month ruled that only people with a "bona fide relationship" with a family member in the United States could be exempt from the ban.

