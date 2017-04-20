The Kansas City Chiefs and Alex Smith, left, will take on the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in the NFL's season opener.

The New England Patriots are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's season opening game on Thursday, Sept. 7, according to the Boston Herald.

The Patriots will also face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 22 in a rematch of Super Bowl LI.

Both games will air on NBC Boston.

The Patriots' full schedule is expected to be released on Thursday night.

The pre-season schedule has already been announced.

The Patriots will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Foxboro, the Houston Texans on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. in Houston, the Detroit Lions on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in Detroit and the New York Giants on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.