Right field has been a surprising strength for the Yankees this year, with Aaron Judge making a great case for both American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors. But Judge's ruling after a robbery by Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also showed fairness and impartiality.

The 25-year-old slugger leads the majors with 30 home runs in the middle of July. And he would have hit his 31st Sunday night if not for a stunning play by Bradley.

David Price pitched a gem in the second game of a double header and the finale of a four-game series in which the Yankees led two games to one. But in the eighth inning, with the Sox up 3-0, Judge very nearly cut New York's deficit to a single run.

With one on and one out, Judge squared up Price's fastball and sent it flying toward the home bullpen at Fenway Park. Bradley booked it to the triangle and jumped to make a catch and save the two-run homer.

Price finished his eighth scoreless inning and Craig Kimbrel got the save to complete the shutout. The Sox and Yankees split the series, leaving Boston atop the division, with the Rays three games back and New York half a game behind Tampa Bay.

After the game, Oakland third baseman Ryon Healy tweeted his sympathy to Aaron Judge, telling the rookie he knows "that feeling" and demanding that Bradley "just stop it!!!!!"

Judge replied with a simple GIF of a boy in a Derek Jeter "Re2pect" hat to sum up his feelings.

In addition to leading baseball in home runs, Judge is tied with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve for with 5.1 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), sharing a lead among position players. He has baseball's highest slugging average and on-base plus slugging, and has drawn the second most walks after Cincinatti Reds first baseman Joey Votto.