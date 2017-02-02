Amanda Belichick, the daughter of the Patriots' head coach, did not set out to follow in her father's footsteps, but her Holy Cross lacrosse team speaks highly of her. (Published 2 hours ago)

On the lacrosse practice field at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, Coach Amanda Belichick has a special relationship with her players heading into her second season here.

"I feel that I've become a better player now that she's our coach," said senior midfielder Maddie Ward.

Amanda grew up watching her dad, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, win Super Bowls, but it was never her plan to follow in her famous father's footsteps.

"I feel like I really stumbled into it," Amanda Belichick said.

After graduating from Wesleyan (also her dad’s alma mater), Amanda got a call from her college lacrosse coach about a coaching opportunity at a small school in Connecticut.

"From there, I was just a young coach that wanted to learn," she said.

And over the past decade, she has learned and grown as a coach, not hesitating to take advice from her dad.

"The best advice he gives is to be yourself and to trust yourself," she said.

She says she doesn't feel like she's coaching in her father's shadow, even though at times she sounds a bit like him.

"It is what it is, this is how I've grown up, I don't know any other way," she said. "I feel like I'm my own person, I feel like I've created my own reputation and I work hard every day for what I have."

And as she heads into the first lacrosse game of the season Saturday against Boston College, Amanda is laser-focused on her team.

"All I've been able to focus on is them and I'm going to be able to get down to the Super Bowl but we’ll deal with that when we need to.”

Amanda Belichick says she plans to fly to Houston Saturday afternoon, hopefully celebrate a Super Bowl win with her dad Sunday and then fly back her for meetings and practice on Monday.