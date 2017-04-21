Bruins Win Game 5 in 2nd OT to Extend Series

OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 21: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his second period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates on the bench in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He would go on to win the game for the Bruins with a goal in the second overtime period. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators wouldn't end much differently than the others. It would come down to one goal - one goal, and the Bruins would live to play another day, or one goal, and the Sens would send the Black and Gold packing for the summer. But tee times will need to wait until at least Monday, as the Bruins stayed alive with a 3-2 double-overtime victory.

Bruce Cassidy's decision to dress Sean Kuraly over Ryan Spooner paid dividends, as the 6'2 rookie scored his first two NHL goals, including the game winner at 10:19 of the second sudden-death period. Kuraly's first goal tied the game at 2-2 with just over three minutes remaining in the second period.

Boston killed off two penalties in the final five minutes of regulation after rallying back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime Friday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. The B's didn't capitalize on an early sudden-death high sticking penalty on Ottawa, although they generated several high-quality chances.

Tuukka Rask made several spectacular saves to keep it one-goal game minutes before, including one from point blank just outside the crease. The Boston goaltender helped keep the score even after the back-to-back penalties in the third, and he made some of his biggest stops in OT. Rask finished with 41 saves.

Boston napped for much of the first half of the game, showing little signs of urgency that you might expect from a team facing elimination. But, the B's began to come out of hibernation on a David Pastrnak shot off a rebound of a Brad Marchand failed wrap-around attempt 8:40 seconds into the second to bring the Black and Gold to within one.

The Senators got breakaway goals from Mark Stone at 11:19 of the first, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau just 30 seconds into the second for a 2-0 lead.

David Krejci left the game after a knee-on-knee collision near center ice late in the first; he did not return. Ottawa was not penalized on the play. The Bruins appeared to win in the first overtime, but were victims of some questionable officiating. A goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference, and Boston was not awarded a penalty shot after an Ottawa skater covered the puck in the crease a few minutes later.

The series returns to Boston on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a pivotal Game 6. The game can be seen on NBC Boston.