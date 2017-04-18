BOSTON, MA - APRIL 18: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics dribbles past Nikola Mirotic #44 of the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The top seed doesn't mean anything if you can't win at home.

Despite having the best regular season record in the NBA's Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics lost their second straight home game to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night by a score of 111-97, leaving them in an 0-2 hole as they head to the Windy City for games 3 and 4 in the best of seven series.

Jimmy Butler again led the way for the eighth-seeded Bulls with 22 points, with some help from Robin Lopez (18 points, 8 rebounds) and a rejuvenated Dwyane Wade (22 points) and Rajon Rondo (11 points, 14 assists).

For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas was the team's top scorer with 20 points, while Marcus Smart (13 points, 8 rebounds) kept the team in the game with some gritty offensive and defensive plays.

Thomas's status for games 1 and 2 was in doubt after his 22-year-old sister, Chyna Thomas, was killed early Saturday in a one-car accident outside Tacoma, Washington.

The All-Star point guard wound up playing in both games, but is expected to head to Washington state after Tuesday night's game to be with his family and help complete funeral arrangements for his sister.

Game 3 is on Friday night at 7.