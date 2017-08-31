The Celtics will show off the spoils of a very productive offseason Friday following the drawn-out completion of a blockbuster trade.

President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge set off the proverbial fireworks on the Fourth of July when Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward announced his intention to sign in Boston and play under his college coach, Brad Stevens. Then, last week, the Celtics agreed to deal a package, headlined by their own rising star, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving.

That deal — initially including Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected first rounder — was stalled when Cleveland questioned the health of Thomas' hip. One week later, the Cavaliers agreed to take the initial package, plus the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick, from Boston for Irving.

Boston will introduce Hayward and Irving at a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. at the TD Garden. Ainge, Stevens and others will be on hand.

The Celtics, who earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference last year only to fall to the Irving and the Cavs in five games in the conference finals, will fittingly open the season against them on Oct. 17, when the star point guard makes his return to Cleveland.