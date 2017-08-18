BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 10: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics celebrates following their win against the Denver Nuggets at the end of the third overtime during the game on February 10, 2013 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have announced the date of Paul Pierce's number retirement ceremony.

In a tweet on Friday, the team announced that it will retire the 10-time All-Star's #34 during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 11, 2018, at TD Garden.

The Celtics announced last month that they had signed Pierce to an unspecified contract to allow him to retire with the team.

Boston drafted Pierce 10th overall in the 1998 draft. After a 2006-07 season in which the Celtics finished 24-58, the Celtics built a championship team around him, adding Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to form the "Big 3" and go from worst to first.

Pierce spent 15 of his 19 seasons with the Celtics — including all of his All-Star appearances.

In 1,343 games, Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals.