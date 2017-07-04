Cue the Fireworks: Will the Celtics Sign Gordon Hayward?

It's fitting that Danny Ainge and the Celtics would finally set off the fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Boston appears to be on the cusp of signing free agent small forward Gordon Hayward, but there are conflicting reports. An NBA source told A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast SportsNet New England Tuesday that the Celtics and Hayward had agreed to a deal worth $127.8 million over four years, with the final season likely to be a player option. That signing would happen when the free agent moratorium ends on July 6.

Around 4 p.m., however, Blakely tweeted that Hayward's agent was saying no deal was in place yet.

Similarly, Chris Haynes first reported the agreement, citing league sources who spoke with ESPN. But Adrian Wojnarowski, also of ESPN, tweeted soon after that Hayward had not yet made a decision, according to his agent.

Hayward, 27, has spent his entire NBA career with the Utah Jazz, but he played for Celtics head coach Brad Stevens at Butler University.

The small forward appeared in 73 games last season, averaging 21.9 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals. He also made his first All-Star appearance.

The team's top free agent target, Hayward visited Boston over the weekend as the Celtics tried to woo him.