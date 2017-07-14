Boston Red Sox Designate $17M Third Baseman Pablo Sandoval for Assignment | NECN
Boston Red Sox Designate $17M Third Baseman Pablo Sandoval for Assignment

By Marc Fortier

    The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that they have designated $17 million third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment.

    Sandoval, 30, had been placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 20 with an inner ear infection.

    The two-time All Star was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent in November of 2014 to a 5-year, $95 million contract. He appeared in a total of 161 games, batting just .237.

    Unless another team claims Sandoval off waivers, the Red Sox will have to pay him for the remaining 2-1/2 years on the contract.

