BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base in the fourth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on May 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The move comes ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Pedroia was added to the list due to inflammation in his left knee.

New right-handed pitcher Addison Reed, recently acquired from the New York Mets in a trade, was also added to Tuesday night's roster.