Dustin Johnson Posts 5-Under 66 for Early Lead in Boston - NECN
logo_necn_2x

Dustin Johnson Posts 5-Under 66 for Early Lead in Boston

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Some of the biggest names in golf are descending on Norton, Massachusetts, for the Dell Technologies Championship.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017)

    Dustin Johnson finally has another victory and is playing like he wants a lot more.

    One week after Johnson won in a playoff, he easily handled the early cold and a steady wind for a 5-under 66 to take the early lead in the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

    Johnson's only mistakes were a three-putt bogey and a tee shot that he had to play out of a hazard in the woods. He atoned for that with a 6-iron into 4 feet for an eagle on the par-5 18th hole as he was making the turn.

    He had a one-shot lead over Marc Leishman and Kyle Stanley among the early starters.

    Get to Know the Field of the Dell Technologies Championship

    Get to Know the Field of the Dell Technologies Championship
    Getty Images

    Jordan Spieth went 12 holes before making his first birdie and opened with a 72.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices